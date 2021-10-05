KBC 13: Contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she's jealous of his ‘bahurani’ Aishwarya Rai, watch his response

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had a funny exchange with a contestant, who said that she was very jealous of his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The contestant said that in her opinion, she is pretty enough to be a movie star as well.

A new promo video for KBC showed Amitabh Bachchan asking contestant Divya Sahay if she enjoys watching films. Divya told her that she is very passionate about them, and Amitabh said, “Arey, aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar ladoo peda (an expression of gratitude).”

She said in Hindi, “Ek baat hai, mujhe aapki bahurani se bahut jalan hoti hai. Sau saal mein koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hui hai (I am very jealous of your daughter-in-law. Someone as pretty as her has taken birth in a 100 years).” Amitabh thanked her, and Divya continued, “Lekin baaki heroineon se behtar toh main hi dikhti hu. Main kyu nahi heroine ban sakti (But I look better than most other heroines. Why can't I be one)?”

Amitabh said, “Kya pata, devi ji ke aaj ke baad ho jaye aisa kuch toh (Who knows what might happen after today, madam).” And Divya replied with Amitabh's own words. She said, “Ab aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar peda.”

Aishwarya Rai is currently in France, where she attended the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied on the trip by her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati in all but one season since its inception in 2000. The sole season to have not been hosted by him was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read: KBC 13 producer Siddhartha Basu reacts to suggestion from fan to ‘increase toughness’

This season has seen three contestants attempt the ₹1 crore question, and one contestant – Himani Bundela – attempt the jackpot ₹7 crore question. Amitabh has also hosted celebrity guests such as Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suneil Shetty, Neeraj Chopra, Jackie Shroff and others. This Friday, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will take to the hot seat.