KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant out on a date, she wants to pinch herself. Watch

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 shared online by Sony Entertainment Television showed host Amitabh Bachchan introducing contestant Shakti Prabhakar, a teacher from Nainital, and telling viewers that her family was distressed as she was not ready to get married. The introduction left her in splits.

Then, Amitabh asked Shakti, “Agar main aapko date pe le jaaun toh kaisa rahega (What if I were to take you out on a date)?” She blushed and said, “Mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab, abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahi gayi aur direct aap pooch rahe hai mere se (I would have to pinch myself, because I have never gone on a date and now, you are asking me out).”

Last week, Amitabh asked the KBC 13 producer to stop the show as he wanted to take contestant Namrata Shah out for a cup of tea. He then told her that he would have liked to take her to a restaurant but he stopped himself from asking as her husband and son were sitting in the audience.

“Patidev, putra sun rahe hai, isliye thoda sa chai ki hi baat boli hai. Varna bhojan-vojan khilane le jaata main aapko restaurant (Your husband and son are listening, that is why I only proposed going out for a cup of tea. Otherwise, I would have taken you out for a meal at a restaurant),” he said.

Also see | KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi joins Pankaj Tripathi on new episode, watch him floor Amitabh Bachchan with Scam 1992 dialogue

Amitabh made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. He has hosted all but one season of the game show. The outlier third season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has started hosting celebrity contestants, who play for charity, every Friday. So far, former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty have featured as guests. The upcoming episode will see actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi in the hot seat.