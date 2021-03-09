Oprah says Queen, Prince Philip didn't discuss Archie's 'dark skin' as Twitter's search for the 'racist royal' narrows
After her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a storm online, Oprah Winfrey has spoken about what Harry later revealed to her about the discussion on his son Archie's 'dark skin' with the royal family. Harry has a few clarifications to make.
Speaking to CBS about it, Oprah mentioned how Harry did not share with her who all spoke about the subject but he made sure that she knew that his grandparents - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were never part of it. Oprah said: "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations, as you can see I tried get that answer."
Since's Oprah's new input, the internet sleuths are in hyperdrive, trying to figure out the identity of the 'racist royal'. "Harry made it clear that it was not his grandparents who were concerned about skin color. If it weren’t Charles, wouldn’t he say that it wasn’t his father. Just saying," wrote one. "We all know who’s releasing the names of the racist royals," wrote one, sharing a picture of Penelope from hit Netflix series, Bridgerton. "I expect Prince Philip will be furious if the mystery Royal racist turns out not to be him," wrote another.
In March 8 interview, Meghan was vocal on a number of issues she faced, ranging from conversations on Archie's skin colour, the lack of security for her family, her suicidal thoughts and her reported tiff with Kate Middleton.
Meghan said that the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be. "They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan said.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Harry, on his part, said, how at one moment, his relationship with his father Prince Charles was so strained that the elder royal refused to take his son's calls. "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?" Harry had said.
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like," Harry said of his father. "I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened," he had continued.
Also read: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan Markle said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim, then backtracks
While a wave of sympathy has been created for the young couple world over, the interview saw actor Simi Garewal disagree. Simi said on Monday how she did not believe what Meghan said, adding that the Duchess of Sussex was playing the victim and race cards.
Simi wrote on Twitter: "I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil." In a later tweet, she admitted that using the word 'evil' was 'excessive'.
