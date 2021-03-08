Prince Harry tells Oprah his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls: 'He said, can you put this all in writing?'

Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls. He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said: "By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like," Harry said of his father. "I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened."

"My family literally cut me off financially," Harry said. "But I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."

Meghan and Harry also revealed that their second child is a girl. The two made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night, a rare positive moment in a conversation that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family.

Their first child, son Archie, turns 2 in May. Harry said “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs.”

