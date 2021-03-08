Prince Harry tells Oprah his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls: 'He said, can you put this all in writing?'
Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls. He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.
"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"
Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said: "By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like," Harry said of his father. "I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened."
"My family literally cut me off financially," Harry said. "But I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."
Also read: 'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah
Meghan and Harry also revealed that their second child is a girl. The two made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night, a rare positive moment in a conversation that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family.
Their first child, son Archie, turns 2 in May. Harry said “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan reveals how Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding to Prince Harry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12
- Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her
- Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets
- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother
- Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz
- Shehnaaz Gill has said that because Sidharth Shukla is 'the complete package', girls constantly hit on him, which she thinks is a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'
- Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen gets big and powerful for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic
- Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics
- Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox