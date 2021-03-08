IND USA
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
tv

Prince Harry tells Oprah his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls: 'He said, can you put this all in writing?'

Prince Harry has said that his father stopped taking his calls and denied 'blindsiding' his grandmother, the Queen.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:33 AM IST

Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls. He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said: "By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like," Harry said of his father. "I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened."

"My family literally cut me off financially," Harry said. "But I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."

Also read: 'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah

Meghan and Harry also revealed that their second child is a girl. The two made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night, a rare positive moment in a conversation that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family.

Their first child, son Archie, turns 2 in May. Harry said “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs.”

prince harry meghan markle

Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.
Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
Siddharth Nigam got popular after playing role of young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
