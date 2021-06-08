Rakhi Sawant promises ‘dhamaka’ as she is set to appear on Indian Idol 12, fans are excited. Watch

Rakhi Sawant shared behind-the-scenes pictures and a video on Instagram, as she is set to appear on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest. She promised a cracker of an episode, leaving fans excited.

In one video, Rakhi was seen twirling and roaming the grounds of an office complex. “Hey guys! Main aaj dekho kahaan hoon? Indian Idol ke set par (Look where I am today. I am on the sets of Indian Idol)! So exciting! Wow, it’s so amazing! Itna mazaa aaya Indian Idol ke set par (I had so much fun on the sets),” she said.

“Bohot jald mera episode aane wala hai. Toh kya aap sab log ready hai? Dil thaam kar baith jao, humara episode Indian Idol mein dekhne ke liye. Dhamaka hone wala hai (My episode will be out very soon. Are you all ready? Get set to watch our episode on Indian Idol. It is going to be quite a cracker),” she added.





Rakhi also shared a bunch of pictures of herself in costume and wrote in the caption, “#dancingIdol #rakhisawant on #indianidol #season12 #Loveyouall #iamcoming soon @abbhinavsrivastava.”





Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of both posts. “Can’t wait to see ur dance,” one wrote, while another said, “wow as judge?? Maza aayega (It will be fun).” A third commented, “Looking gorgeous ji.” A fourth said, “Aap ayenge to dekhna hi pdega (I will have to watch the episode, now that you are coming on it).”

Rakhi was most recently seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14, along with other former contestants, and finished in the top five. On the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her revelations about her mysterious husband Ritesh, who is yet to make his identity public and her advances at co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

