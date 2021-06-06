Home / Entertainment / Tv / Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant

  • Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to her Instagram Stories and showed her support to Sawai Bhatt, a contestant on Indian Idol 12.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has revealed her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant. On Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip from the recent episode of the singing reality show to cheer for a contestant named Sawai Bhatt.

In the episode, which aired on Saturday night, Sawai and other contestants were joined by popular Bollywood playback singers Udit Narayanan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. In the clip that Navya shared, Sawai was seen performing the song Udja Kale Kawan, from the movie Gadar, with Udit by his side. Navya shared the clip with the caption, 'Sawai' and praised him using the hands raised emojis.

Sawai is a puppeteer and singer who hails from Gachhipura, Nagaur in Rajasthan. Not only Navya but Udit was impressed by his journey too. As reported by BollywoodLife, Udit said on Saturday's episode, "During my childhood, my favorite hobby was watching Kathputli acts (Puppet show) and, I used to spend hours and hours watching them. It is because of this that I feel like I have a personal attachment with Sawai Bhat. The way he has progressed since joining the show has been outstanding. I can proudly say that he is one of Indian Idol’s finest talent of this season.”

Navya, on the other hand, has been using her social media platform to be vocal about women’s issues. In an Instagram post earlier this month, she talked about gender equality being a ‘distant reality as the pandemic continues to affect women disproportionately’.

Also read: Abhijeet Sawant reveals all love angles in Indian Idol 11 were ‘fake’: ‘No clue about this season’

Navya, who is the co-founder of healthcare platform Aara Health and founder of the non-profit organisation Project Naveli, spoke about gender equality becoming a ‘distant reality' owing to the pandemic in an Instagram post last month. "This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. Especially working women! ESPECIALLY Indian women. Making gender equality a very very distant dream," she said in a post. During the pandemic, Navya also shared a list of organisations that have been working towards helping women.

