Kumar Sanu says he wasn't told to praise Indian Idol contestants blindly: 'Can't agree with Amit Kumar outright'

Singer Kumar Sanu has spoken about the recent controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12 after singer Amit Kumar appeared in a special episode dedicated to his father, the late singer Kishore Kumar.

Amit had appeared on the show as a guest. The tribute to the late singer faced online backlash following which Amit had admitted that he followed the team's instructions to praise the contestants but didn't really enjoy the performances.

Speaking to Peeping Moon, Kumar Sanu said that Amit didn't like the tribute as the contestants were singing his father’s songs. "I feel whatever he said it was his personal viewpoint as nothing like this happened when I was on the show. Maybe, he did not like the singing when he was on the show... I feel, Amit ji did not like the singing as the contestants were singing his father’s songs... Those young contestants also must have faltered somewhere and maybe he (Amit) did not like that. Since Kishore Da’s way of singing is on a totally different level it is extremely difficult to sing like him... I don’t know what happened in Amit ji’s episode so I can’t comment on it. However, if something like this happened then it is indeed shameful but I feel every episode is different."

He also spoke about his experience on the show and extended support to the contestants. "We are informed which contestant is singing what song and then asked to comment - whether good or bad accordingly over it, as per our choice... I don’t know maybe something else happened on the show due to which Amit ji was unhappy. Since I respect him, I can’t oppose him but at the same time I can’t agree with him outright either as I am sure the contestants tried their best to do justice and give tribute to Kishore da’s songs,” he added.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan says he asked girlfriend Pavitra Punia before posting shirtless photo, look at his home gym

The singer had recently expressed his disappointment at the condition of modern Hindi music. Speaking to a leading daily, he had said that a lot of music that is being produced currently is a 'copy-paste' of international sounds. Kumar Sanu also said that breaking into the music industry isn't like it used to be, adding that he doesn't agree with some of the methods young singers use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON