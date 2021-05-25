Home / Entertainment / Music / Kumar Sanu says composers these days 'copy-paste' international music: 'Today's generation is insecure'
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Kumar Sanu says composers these days 'copy-paste' international music: 'Today's generation is insecure'

  • Kumar Sanu has said that the new generation of the Indian music industry does a 'copy-paste' of international songs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Singer Kumar Sanu has expressed his disappointment at the state of modern Hindi music. The veteran playback singer feels that a lot of music being produced these days is a 'copy-paste' of international sounds.

In an interview, he also said that breaking into the industry isn't at all like it used to be, and he doesn't agree with some of the methods young singers use.

"Today's generation is very insecure especially the ones in the music industry. Before entering the industry, you have to do a lot of other things outside, which I believe is not good. There are too many singers and composers in the industry now but no creativity," he told a leading daily.

He added, "People today just get inspired by international music and copy-paste them here with Hindi lyrics. In this way, I feel the industry has indeed changed a lot. Now, creating an identity in the industry has become very difficult for any singer or composer. I believe that where there is no creativity, you cannot create an identity there."

Also read: Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes huge transformation, thanks Eijaz Khan for ‘harassing’ him during workouts

The singer had previously voiced his disapproval of his own son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, entering Bigg Boss 14 last year. "I was never happy with Jaan’s decision that he is going to Bigg Boss. Whenever he asked me I always said no for it. But it was his choice to do Bigg Boss as he is an ardent follower of the show and a very big fan. He himself auditioned for it and I didn’t do anything for him in this matter. I didn’t help him in this at all,” he had told SpotboyE.

