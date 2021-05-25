Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes huge transformation, thanks Eijaz Khan for ‘harassing’ him during workouts

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who shot to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, has undergone a major physical transformation. He took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie and said that he has ‘never felt fitter’.

Jaan shared a picture of a vest that his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan, doodled on. Actor Gauahar Khan, who came on the show as a ‘senior’, left an imprint of her lipstick on it. Jaan recalled a promise he made to not only fit into the vest someday but also wear it to a concert.

“Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see,” he wrote.

“Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #GauharKhan #BiggBoss14 #EijazKhan #Eijaan #Fitness #Motivation #HardestWorkerInTheRoom,” he added.





Fans lauded Jaan. “Awesome transformation. Respect,” one said, while another wrote, “Self belief and hard work will always earn you success. we proud of u. u go man we r always with u.” A third commented, “What a nice pic jaan bhai your amazing person your so talented your so good.”

Jaan, the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, was the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 14. On the show, singer Rahul Vaidya suggested that he was a product of ‘nepotism’, but was schooled by host Salman Khan.

