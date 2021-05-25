Karan Johar thought Shah Rukh Khan was a 'brat, borderline arrogant', here's how he changed his mind

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan have been great friends for decades. Not only has Karan directed Shah Rukh in five movies -- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil -- they have also acted together in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

On Karan's 49th birthday, we are revisiting what he wrote about Shah Rukh and their first interaction, in his autobiography, The Unsuitable Boy. "I had this preconceived notion about Shah Rukh. I thought he was this young brat, borderline arrogant. But within five minutes of that meeting in Film City, my opinion of him changed. He was warm and chatty," Karan wrote.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri with Karan and his family.





"I remember my father (late filmmaker Yash Johar) got out of the red car we had and Shah Rukh came up to the car and opened the door for him. It was meant to be a ten-minute meeting, but they had broken for lunch or something and Shah Rukh spoke non-stop for two hours! He was so accessible, friendly and respectful of my father that he won me over in those two hours. I was very sensitive about how people treated my father because I knew what he had gone through. He said, ‘I’ve heard so much about you, sir, and such wonderful things about you as a human being.’

"... That was my first meeting with him. I remember coming back and telling my father what a nice guy Shah Rukh was. He was so different from what I thought movie people were like. I had seen my father dejected and disappointed with so many of his fraternity people. I was not cynical but I was apprehensive about them. But Shah Rukh was an outsider and he was new. His syntax as a human being was very different from others in the film zone. I remember being completely enamoured by how he connected as a human being. He was so charming. He was not my favourite actor; I was a big Aamir Khan fan. But somehow in that two-hour meeting, my entire perception of him changed. I felt he was magnetic, charming, funny and sensitive. All these qualities came jumping out at me," Karan added.

Karan and Shah Rukh later became best friends. However, their relationship also saw some hiccups. "I sent him a message to come on Koffee with Karan in the last season, for the New Year episode, to which he didn’t reply. But he replied to every other message I sent him, about everything else. Maybe, he didn’t want to come for the show. I understood he didn’t want to come, and he expected me to understand. I didn’t ask him after that. It’s not that I called him and said, ‘Why are you not replying?’ But I called him when there was a problem or a situation I needed his advice on. Or I would go and have a drink with him in his house," he said.

Karan's next project as a director will be period epic Takht. It stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Shah Rukh will make his movie comeback with action film Pathan

