e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has spoken about his complicated relationship with his father, singer Kumar Sanu, and whether or not they’ve had a chance to address their differences.

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 08:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
         

The relationship that former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, shares with his father, the famed playback singer Kumar Sanu, has been fraught. Jaan was raised by his mother, after his parents separated when she was pregnant with him.

In a recent interview, Jaan admitted that there is a ‘communication gap’ between them, and that he believes his father has ‘mixed feelings’ about him. Jaan also touched upon a comment his father had previously made about his upbringing.

He told SpotboyE, “I haven’t got a chance to speak to dad... But yeah, I think once we talk it out, it will be better. Because there has been a communication gap I guess from both of our ends. And as for the comment my dad made about my mom, I guess the entire world has witnessed how well my mom has raised us.”

A few months ago, Kumar Sanu had distanced himself from Jaan’s controversial comments about the Marathi language in Bigg Boss. He’d said, “I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all.” He had subsequently gone back on his words and told SpotboyE that Jaan’s mother ‘has given him a very good upbringing’.

Jaan first spoke about his parents in an episode of Bigg Boss, when he said, “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

Also read: Kumar Sanu says he never wanted son Jaan to do Bigg Boss 14, goes back on his comments about Jaan’s mother: ‘She gave him a good upbringing’

After his eviction from the show, Jaan and his father had also differed on the topic of whether or not Kumar had given him any professional help in the industry. While Jaan said that ‘never supported or promoted me as a singer’, Kumar said that he did whatever he could.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
110 new Covid-19 cases per million population in India in last 7 days: Govt
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
‘Playing with lives’: MP CM backs life term for adulteration
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting of votes begins
27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search
27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In