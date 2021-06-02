Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhijeet Sawant reveals all love angles in Indian Idol 11 were ‘fake’: ‘No clue about this season’
Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol.
Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

Abhijeet Sawant reveals all love angles in Indian Idol 11 were ‘fake’: ‘No clue about this season’

  • Abhijeet Sawant said that too much importance is being given to ‘extra elements’ in Indian Idol now, instead of focusing on singing.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of music reality show Indian Idol, talked about how singing has taken a backseat in the scheme of things. He rued that the focus on ‘extra elements’ has proven detrimental to the quality of singing.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Abhijeet said, “Duration of extra elements used to be short at our time. But more relevance is being given to these elements today. They must give challenging work to the contestants. When you work more on other elements, the level of singing goes down. This is my biggest issue or concern. We must spend more time on singing.”

Abhijeet also talked about the romantic angles on Indian Idol and revealed, “Every such element was fake in season 11, I have no clue about this season.” He was referring to the promos which suggested that host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar would tie the knot. “We need to balance such creative ideas with singing. We must be famous because of our singing and not because of these stories,” he added.

Earlier, Abhijeet had criticised the makers’ focus on the contestants’ backstories rather than their singing abilities. He had cited the example of regional reality shows where the spotlight is purely on talent.

Also read: KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash for calling him her ‘brother’

Indian Idol 12 has also been at the centre of a huge controversy after its Kishore Kumar tribute episode. Kishore’s son Amit Kumar, who was invited as a guest judge on the show, later told a leading daily that he ‘didn’t enjoy the episode at all’ and just followed the team’s instructions to praise all the contestants.

Many, including Aditya and Indian Idol 12 judge Manoj Muntashir, said that Amit should have conveyed his displeasure to the makers at the time of the shoot. Singer and former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam, in a new video, defended Amit and appealed to everyone else to stay out of the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhijeet sawant indian idol

Related Stories

Sonu Nigam is a former judge of Indian Idol.
Sonu Nigam is a former judge of Indian Idol.
tv

Sonu Nigam reacts to Indian Idol row, defends Amit Kumar: ‘Bade aadmi hai woh’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Sonu Nigam responded to the Indian Idol 12-Amit Kumar controversy in a new video posted on Instagram. He requested everyone else, including Manoj Muntashir and Aditya Narayan, to stay out of it.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya participated in the first season of Indian Idol.
Rahul Vaidya participated in the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

When Rahul Vaidya’s Indian Idol performance left judge Sonu Nigam aghast

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • An old video of Rahul Vaidya from his Indian Idol days has resurfaced online. In the clip, he is seen getting reprimanded by judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.