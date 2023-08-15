Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav claims he received '280 million votes in just 15 minutes' during grand finale. Watch

Elvish Yadav defeated Abhishek Malhan and lifted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy in the grand finale on Monday. He also won prize money of ₹25 lakh. Now, a video of the YouTuber after the grand finale, showing him inside a hotel room filled with his supporters, has surfaced online. In the short clip, Elvish Yadav, who was dressed in a black ethnic outfit, told them that a Jio Cinema official said he got 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes. Also read: Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan fans fight on Twitter Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav posing with the trophy.

Elvish on getting '280 million votes'

In the video, Elvish revealed the number of votes he received, when the voting lines were opened for 15 minutes during Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. He said, “Saara scene khatam hua, main andar gaya toh jo Jio ke head hain, jiska poora show hai, maalik jo hai, unhone bola, ‘Aapko pata hai 15 minutes main kitne vote aaye aapke liye?’ Maine poocha kitne, toh unhone kaha '280 million' (After the finale got over, I went inside and the head of Jio, who runs the show, asked me, ‘Do you know how many votes you received in 15 minutes?’ I asked how many, and was told I got 280 million)."

Reactions to Elvish's video

After the video was shared by BiggBoss_Tak on Twitter or X, Elvish Yadav's fans dropped celebratory messages. Some also hailed him for becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show in the history of Bigg Boss. "28 crore is huge," said a fan. One more wrote, "Goosebumps!"

However, some asked if Elvish's claims were true. A person wrote, "Is that even possible? I think jald bazi mein Elvish ne galat number sun liya (Maybe he heard the wrong numbers)." Another one said, "Joke of the day!"One more also said, "Arre bhai 7 million watch kar rahe the, 280 million kahan se aaye ga 15 minute mein (If 7 million were watching the show, how did he get 280 million votes in only 15 minutes)... that is a joke..."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani ended up as Bigg Boss OTT 2's first and second runner-up, respectively. Post the show, Abhishek Malhan got admitted to a hospital again as he has been unwell for the past few days. He also released a video from the hospital, wherein he thanked his fans for voting for him and congratulated Elvish Yadav for winning the reality show.

