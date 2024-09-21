Karan Johar to make his OTT debut, all set to direct a big-budget web series

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry, having directed iconic films in his career including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. The filmmaker is now gearing up to make his OTT debut with a highly anticipated web series for Netflix. The project, a passion project for the director, is set to feature a star-studded ensemble of celebrated female actors, as shared in a press note by his team. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan corrected Karan Johar when he called it 'goal' while filming basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) Karan Johar is in talks to direct his first OTT series.

Karan Johar's debut OTT series

Karan Johar will helm this untitled series for Netflix. The script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025. Karan has been extensively working on the subject with his team and is excited to debut in the digital world.

"The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026," as per sources.

Following the web series, Karan will return to the big screen with a grand action film.

More details

Earlier, Karan had announced that he would direct Takht in August 2019, and in February 2020 he had said that the film would go on floors in March. However, the film's production halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It had lined up an ensemble cast featuring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Karan went on to direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Released in 2023, the film featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.