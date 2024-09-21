Shah Rukh Khan corrected Karan Johar when he called it 'goal' while filming basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a recent post on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an amusing anecdote about actor Shah Rukh Khan's discomfort with his costumes in the 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The iconic film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is celebrated for its memorable songs and dialogues, as well as its vibrant fashion. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with crowd at Locarno Film Festival. Watch) Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets.

Karan's post featured an old video of Shah Rukh recalling his most embarrassing moment during the film's production. In the clip, the actor expressed his unease about the "bright tight garments" he had to wear while portraying his character Rahul Khanna, the charming college boy.

"The most embarrassing moment is the costumes that I have to wear when I am playing the young guy," he stated, admitting, “mujhe lagta hai meri jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai (I feel that my jeans and T-shirt are tight).”

Karan Johar fondly reminisced about these costumes, noting how despite his discomfort, Shah Rukh managed to embody "main fashion core energy."

He also shared a humorous moment regarding a basketball scene that didn't make the final cut. Karan shared the post with the caption, “So much of what @iamsrk wore in KKHH is still so fashion relevant even today! The belt bag… the oversized hoodies … the graffiti jeans… and many more! (ok the Lycra tight tees are a massive No no today but some unfortunate souls still wear them ) but Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashioncore energy!"

He also added, “Also … I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it “a goal” till bhai took me aside and whispered “it’s a basket” and I looked around for one till the penny dropped !!" Karan added a touch of nostalgia with the hashtags #memories and #the90s.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains a landmark film in Indian cinema, exploring themes of first love and friendship. Released on October 16, 1998, it has left a lasting impression on audiences and has set numerous trends, from friendship bands to hairstyle fads.

The film's enduring popularity can be attributed to its engaging narrative and the chemistry between the lead actors, alongside a talented supporting cast that included Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

Karan's debut as a director not only garnered critical acclaim but also made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the '90s, making 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' a timeless love story.