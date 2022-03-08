Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi fails to name the President of India, Twitter reacts: 'Then they say we don’t get opportunities'

A host of controversial contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp couldn't answer a very simple question during a task. The contestants were asked to name the President of India but four of them couldn't give the right answer. Among them was politically aware Payal Rohatgi who ended up getting trolled for the same. Ram Nath Kovind is the President of India. Also read: Lock Upp: Chakrapani is evicted, an upset Kangana tells him 'You have set a wrong example in my jail'

Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal and Sara Khan were among the others who were clueless during the task. However, it was only Payal who was trolled for her ignorance. The actor has often made headlines for her controversial political tweets. She also failed to answer a question about the word limit on Twitter. While the right answer was 280 words, Payal said it was 140.

Slamming Payal for her ignorance, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “Social media pr #payalrohatgi itna gyan pelti hai google se copy paste krke. And GK Quiz me ek answer ni aara tha.. Payal didi to president name bhi modi hi bata deti. President name tk ni pata #LockUpp (Payal shares so much wisdom on Twitter by copy pasting from Google. She could have named Narendra Modi as the President).”

One more said, "Who all are watching #LockUpp. Some great contestants who don't even know Who is currently President of India? Who was founder of Azad hind fauj? That too coming from people who preach #Nationalism to others #payalrohatgi." A viewer also named Poonam and wrote on Twitter, “#payalrohatgi and #PoonamPandey wanted to lead the team and they couldn’t even answer basic questions like the President of India. Wtfff and then they say we don’t get opportunities #LockUpp.”

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Among other contestants on the show are Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat, Siddharth Sharma, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma and Tehseen Poonawalla.

