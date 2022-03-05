Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui recalls real jail experience, reveals most difficult part of prison

Munawar Faruqui, who is currently locked up in Kangana Ranaut's makeshift prison on the reality show Lock Upp, has also spent time in a real jail. The comedian was arrested in Indore last year for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses" during one of his shows. In a recent video from Lock Upp, Munawar is seen recounting his experiences in a real prison. Also Read: Lock Upp: Munawar trolls Shivam as he compares himself to Iron Man, Thanos

Talking to the camera from inside Lock Upp jail, Munawar Faruqui said that passing time inside a jail is the most important but the most difficult thing to do. He recalled that he used to walk inside the jail to pass some time, but the barrack was so small and crowded that he had to be extra careful that he does not end up pushing another prisoner.

Munawar said that he used to walk after waking up in the morning, while the temperature would be around six to seven degrees celsius. He added that he used to be barefoot as they were not given shoes inside the jail. "7 bje se walk karna shuru karte the, 3-4 ghante tak walk kiye, ek dum thakke paer ek dum patthar jaisa ho gaya. baithta tha, lagta tha 4-5 ghanta ho gaya, dekho to gadhi mein to pone 8. 45 minutes (I used to start walking around 7, would walk for 3-4 hours, would feel very tired and feet would become like stones. I would sit, thinking that it must have been 4-5 hours since I've been walking. But then I would look at the clock and see it's only 7:45 am, and I have only been walking for 45 minutes)."

Munawar said that passing time had become very difficult in jail since he had so much going through his mind and the thoughts would keep changing with every second. "Ek hi chij hoti hai waha pe, pata hai kya- waqt guzarna, aur ek hi chij hai jo waha pe possible nahi hai, pata hai kya- waqt guzarna (only one thing is needed there, you know what- passing time, and only one thing is impossible there, you know what- passing time)," Munawar said as he walked away from the camera.

