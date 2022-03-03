Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui's roasts Shivam Sharma for comparing himself to Iron Man, Thanos: 'Dono mar jaate hain'

Munawar Faruqui and Shivam Sharma will be locking horns with each other in an upcoming episode of hosted reality show Lock Upp. In the latest promo of the show, Munawar was seen savagely trolling Shivam Sharma when he compared himself to Marvel characters Iron Man and Thanos. Other celebrity contestants on the show were also spotted laughing at Munawar's comments. While Munawar called his response a "mic-drop" moment, Shivam was seen fuming and declaring that he will destroy the comedian. Also Read: Nisha Rawal says ex-husband Karan Mehra confessed to having an affair

The promo started with actor Karanvir Vohra discussing popular characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe with his fellow contestants, saying, "Hulk ki band bajegi Thanos ke saamne (The Hulk won't be able to stand up to Thanos)." Shivam Sharma, who emerged as the runner-up in the latest season of the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla, joined the conversation and compared himself to the Marvel characters.

"Thanos se yaad aaya. Iss saal Lock Upp season one ka Thanos bhi main hun aur Iron Man bhi main hun (Thanos reminded me, that in Lock Upp season one, I am Thanos and I am the Iron Man too)," Shivam said. His response invited a sharp reply from Munawar, who joked, "Kya baat hai dono hi marr jaate hain (how amazing, both of them die," referring to the characters' deaths in Avengers: Endgame.

While Munawar broke into laughter , other contestants including Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Vohra, and Siddharth Sharma were also seen joining him. A fuming Shivam then tried to troll the comedian back and told him, "hasta hai to lagta hai kutta haanph raha ho (when you laugh, it sounds like a dog is panting)." In response, Munawar insisted that his reply was a "mic-drop" comment.

Shivam is seen telling another contestant that both Munawar and Siddharth have now come on his radar and he will destroy them. Meanwhile, Munawar discussed Shivam's reaction with Poonam Pandey and Siddharth and said that he doesn't even deserve his hate. Meanwhile, Instagram users praised Munawar's response as they commented on the promo. One said, “Munawar savage as always,” while another remarked, "Hahaha Munawar is bang on."

Apart from Shivam and Munawar, Lock Upp has Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde among its contestants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON