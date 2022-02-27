Lock Upp premiere: Munawar Faruqui locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, says ‘dhamkiyan mat dijiye’. Watch

A new promo for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is out ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday. The show will air on MXPlayer and Alt Balaji and will have Kangana play the ‘jailer’ with controversial celebrities as her prisoners. One of the prisoners on the show is comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has previously not been the friendliest with Kangana in the outside world. Also read: When Munawar Faruqui slammed Kangana Ranaut on Twitter before Lock Upp, called her out for hiring sister as manager

In the promo, Kangana and Munawar are seen locking horns from the get-go. Kangana asked him, “Munawar, why are you here? I hope you're not here to mess with me. Mazaak kar rai hu yaar. Hum bhi toh joke maar sakte haina (I am just kidding. I can crack a joke too right?)." Munawar replied, “Bas thoda funny nahi tha (Just that it wasn't too funny).”

Munawar added, “Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi la paaya aaj tak (I don't want to change anything from my comedy. No artist has been able to bring a revolution with their work)." At this, Kangana acted shocked, suggesting that she has been one artist to do it. “Agar yahan pe saza-e-maut hoti toh inko de di jaati (I would have announced the death penalty for him if it were allowed),” she said. Next to her, comedian Sunil Pal was seen laughing.

Munawar said, “Mereko dhamkiyan mat dijiye (Don't threaten me).”

In tweets posted in 2020 and 2021, Munawar took a jibe at Kangana over her comments on nepotism and other issues. Both of them are expected to lock horns on the show again for their very different political ideologies.

Last year, Munawar spent a month in jail at Indore after a BJP MLA's son lodged an FIR and accused the comedian of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. Later in November, he was under fire after the Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protests by Hindu outfits.

Other contestants on Lock Upp include Nisha Rawal, Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat.

