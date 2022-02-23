When Munawar Faruqui slammed Kangana Ranaut on Twitter before Lock Upp, called her out for hiring sister as manager

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, now a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, had earlier slammed the actor on Twitter. In tweets posted in 2020 and 2021, Munawar took a jibe at Kangana over nepotism, her tweets, and her opinions. His tweets have gained new attention now as the comedian announced his participation in her show.

One of Munawar's tweets read, "Kangana is against nepotism but khud ki bahen ko manager rakha hai (she has kept her own sister as manager)." He also wrote, "Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai fir se judicial custody chala jaun (After reading her tweets I want to go back in judicial custody)!"

Kangana is against NEPOTISM

But

Khud ki bahen ko manager rakha hai😎 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 30, 2020

Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai

Fir se Judicial custody chala jaun! — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 11, 2021

"Ad: use your CRED coins for cashbacks and rewards, i know that sounds ridiculous, its like saying Kangana talking sense!!! #CRED," tweeted Munawar. "Dear Kangana agar Virushka ka baby bada hoke actor ya cricketer bana toh boycott karna he ya nahi #virushkababy (If the baby of Virushka, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, want to become an actor or cricketer should boycott the child or not)???" A tweet of his read, "Kangana ki direct ki gai movie mai lead role me konsa new comer tha (Who was the new comer as lead actor in Kangana directed movie)? Oops she was in lead #NepotismEndsin2020."

Ad:

use your CRED coins for cashbacks and rewards, i know that sounds ridiculous, its like saying Kangana talking sense!!! #CRED — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 12, 2021

Munawar had tweeted in September 2020.

Munawar had tweeted in June 2020.

Reacting to him participating in the show, users on Twitter started sharing tweets. "#MunawarFaruqui in love with Kangana," said a person. "Ek lagaav to tha aapko Kangana se (You had an attachment with Kangana)," wrote another person. "Munawar and Kangana on the same show, liberals still confused whether to boycott or praise the show. #MunawarFaruqui #KanganaRanaut #LockUpp," tweeted a Twitter user. Twitter users shared their reactions.

Munawar, was on Tuesday announced as a contestant for ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp. The show will live stream 24x7 and feature 16 controversial celebrities, who will be put together in a lock up for months without amenities.

News agency PTI quoted him as saying, "Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show."

In January 2021, Munawar spent a month in jail at Indore after a BJP MLA's son lodged an FIR and accused the comedian of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. Later in November, he was under fire after the Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protests by Hindu outfits.

He joined actor Nisha Rawal, known for serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak, as one of the contestants. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

