Kangana Ranaut-Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp: Twitter is flooded with memes, Kunal Kamra jokes about boycott dilemma

As stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s participation in Lock Upp was announced, it became fodder for memes. The ALTBalaji and MX Player reality show is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, who is on the other end of the political ideology spectrum. In fact, he has often been critical of her on Twitter.

Comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted, “Munawar & Kangana both on the same show. bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not.” Twitter users had a field day and flooded the microblogging site with memes. “Divided by Ideology(s), United by Money,” one wrote. Many others shared funny posts too.

One Twitter used an Ashneer Grover line from Shark Tank India in a meme.

Munawar, in an interview with The Indian Express, was asked if the difference between his and Kangana’s different ideologies is likely to result in an altercation on Lock Upp. “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation,” he said.

On Tuesday, a promo for Lock Upp introduced Munawar as the second confirmed contestant after television actor Nisha Rawal. “Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set-up,” he said in a statement.

Munawar was arrested in January last year for allegedly cracking offensive jokes about Hindu gods and hurting religious sentiments. He was granted bail after he spent more than a month in jail.

Lock Upp is a new reality show where 16 controversial celebrities will be locked up in a prison for 72 days. The series, which marks Kangana’s debut as a host, will begin streaming from February 27.

