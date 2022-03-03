Lock Upp's Nisha Rawal says husband Karan Mehra confessed to having an affair but told her he loved her too

Nisha Rawal has opened up about her estranged husband, Karan Mehra, and revealed that he had confessed to having an affair after their son Kavish was born. Nisha was speaking with her co-contestant Payal Rohatgi on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut is the host and Karan Kundrra is the new jailor for the show that is being streamed on the digital platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Karan wants to protect son 'from all evil' amid ongoing feud with wife Nisha)

Talking to Payal, Nisha said, "What was shocking for me was that I did not know he was having an affair." Payal then asked her if it was a long one and Nisha added, "He told me it was for seven-eight months but he also told me he knew the girl before he knew me. So, I do not know. Once you broke my trust, it is over. So I sat him down, switched on the AC, and asked him 'is it an affair?' and he told me 'yes, and I am in love with you too'. That was shocking for me. Cheating on someone, that too after having a child."

Nisha said that she did not even tell her mom who was staying with them at the time, adding that she wanted to protect their child from all the negativity. She also said that Karan's affair continued even after he confessed to her. "I am a very understanding person, but at least have the guts to come and say it to my face. I was like at least behave in a dignified manner now that you are caught. The way he spoke about Kavish, I felt like I am the only one who has produced Kavish," Nisha said.

She further said, "Later, when we were getting separated, why should he behave like a kid? I am strong, I do not need sh**. I want to do it by myself, I want to raise my child. You overcome your physical abuse, but the emotional abuse is ...you feel like you are not important." Nisha cried as she added that she did one press conference because she wanted to counter his allegations but he put out multiple videos. “I know what was going on in my life. I had to go to work, I had to show my child that nothing happened, I had to get up in the morning and make sure he attended his online classes. People said I had ketchup on my forehead when I had a bandage, I know what it was. I do not care about people.”

Payal then told Nisha that she is a strong woman and she does not have to care about people. She has her child and mother to care for, and she needs to work as she also provides for them financially.

