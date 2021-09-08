Karan Mehra wants to protect son Kavish 'from all evil' amid ongoing feud with wife Nisha Rawal, shares video

Amid the ongoing domestic dispute with his wife Nisha Rawal, television actor Karan Mehra on Wednesday shared an old video with their son Kavish Mehra as he missed him. Taking to Instagram, Karan spoke about wanting to protect Kavish 'from all evil'.

In the video, Karan Mehra played with Kavish who was a toddler then. The father-son duo sat inside a room and as Kavish rolled off the bed, Karan caught him and placed him on the bed again. The room is strewn with toys. The song Kokh Ke Rath Mein by Ananya Bhat from KGF Chapter 1 played as the background music.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be."

Last month too, Karan had shared a video of him playing with his son. As they sat on the floor together in the video, Karan had captioned the post, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

Earlier this year, Nisha had accused Karan of domestic violence and had filed a police complaint. Karan was arrested in May, for allegedly assaulting Nisha, and later released on bail. Nisha had claimed that Karan hurt her head by pushing her against a wall. She had also alleged that Karan was having an affair.

Karan, responding to the allegations, had said that Nisha was framing him. He added that Kavish wasn't safe with her.

Last month, Nisha had told a leading daily that Karan hasn't spoken to Kavish since his birthday in June. “He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 18) on an actor’s friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday," Nisha had said.