Home / Fashion and Trends / Anushka Sharma redefines maternity fashion in pink satin spaghetti strap dress

Anushka Sharma redefines maternity fashion in pink satin spaghetti strap dress

For a recent shoot, Anushka Sharma wore the most beautiful pink satin midi dress and gave us maternity fashion goals. The actor is expecting her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:43 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress.
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress.(YouTube)
         

Maternity fashion is no more about baggy clothes and ill-fitting outfits. Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are confirming the same to all the expecting mothers out there and telling everyone that it is okay to flaunt your baby bump in some of the most stunning ensembles.

Take one look at Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about. The actress, whose style is all about comfort with a touch of chic has maintained the same through her pregnancy till now. Anushka has been spotted wearing everything from a one-piece bikini to overalls and ethereal ethnic outfits.

However, it was for a recent advertisement shoot where the Zero actor wore a beautiful delicate looking satin pink dress and it made our jaws touch the floor. The spaghetti strap midi dress had pleated details in the front giving it that extra elan. The halter-neck dress had a flowy vibe to it making it the perfect maternity look.

Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress.
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress. ( YouTube )

Anushka teamed the outfit with a pair of beige strappy flat sandals. The mom-to-be went the subtle route with accessories and was seen wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings along with just her wedding band. She also opted for subtle makeup and was seen donning a pink eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes and a subtle pink lipstick.

Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress.
Anushka Sharma looks breathtaking in pink satin dress. ( YouTube )

Anushka left her slightly-wavy side-parted hair down and, we love this look. Check out some of the other maternity ensembles of the actor:

 
 
 
 

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with husband and Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. The two got married in a private ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Italy. They recently celebrated their third anniversary and posted adorable messages for each other on their official social media accounts.

