Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rs 4.5k dress shows how to do maternity fashion right

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:27 IST

The one actor who knows how to do maternity fashion right is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She slayed in some of the most stunning outfits in 2016 when she was pregnant with her first child, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena, who is now expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has taken things up a notch in the maternity fashion department. Lately, Bebo has been spotted in some of the most comfortable maternity clothes that are, at the same time extremely chic and perfect for a day out.

The Veere Di Wedding actor, during the shoot of her latest advertisement, was spotted wearing a gorgeous brick-red midi dress. The long-sleeved dress featured a round-neck with ruffled trims on the collar and elastic smocked details on the shoulders and arms.

Kareena Kapoor in red dress ( Instagram )

The dress also had pleated details at the hem, giving the outfit a very breezy vibe. Kareena brought the whole look together with a round buckle matching tan belt. The 40-year-old kept her glam minimal, letting the dress be the wow factor of the shoot and, we agree with this choice.

Kareena opted for kohl-clad eyes paired with highlighted cheeks and a nude pink lip shade. She left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down and looked stunning. For her accessories, Kareena was seen wearing a pair of double gold hoop earrings.

We loved this dress and if you adore it too and would like to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The dress is by the brand Zara and costs Rs 4,490.

Kareena Kapoor’s dress is worth Rs 4,490. ( zara.in )

Kareena has lately been giving her followers a lot of iconic maternity sartorial moments and we cannot help but take inspiration. Check out some of her most stunning looks:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Angrezi Medium. The film also starred late actor Irrfan. She has even wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which has Aamir Khan in the lead role.

