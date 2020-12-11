Kareena Kapoor asks Neha Dhupia how old her daughter Mehr would have to be to start dating. See her answer

bollywood

Neha Dhupia was this week’s guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, and the topic of conversation was motherhood. Kareena asked Neha how old her daughter, Mehr, would have to be before she could start wearing make-up and go out on dates.

“I hate to break this piece of information but my daughter is obsessed with nail paint. Woh haathon pe nahi lagati (She does not use it on her nails) but she thinks it is her tool to colour. If nail paint counts as make-up, she already thinks it is a paintbrush and woh nail paint se poori jagah colouring karti hai (she uses it to colour everywhere),” Neha said.

Answering the question on dating, Neha revealed her husband Angad Bedi’s possessive side when it comes to their daughter. She said, “I think I will leave that to Angad to decide. I am just glad that he is not in the house right now, he has left. Nahi toh woh aa jaata frame mein, ‘Kisne bola Mehr bahar jayegi ladkon ke saath?’ (Otherwise, he would be in the frame right now and say, ‘Who said Mehr will go out with boys?’).”

Neha also opened up about goof-ups made by her and Angad as parents. “When you are breastfeeding and you are sitting with a pump and expressing all that milk... Suddenly, in the middle of the night, Angad was like, ‘AC ka remote kidhar hai (Where is the AC remote)?’ and *makes a gesture of knocking something over*. It is so hard to make sure that you pump that much milk out of you and it just went flying. They say ‘no point crying over spilt milk’. I was literally crying over spilt milk. I was like, ‘Oh my God, six ounces just flew away,’” she said, adding that it happened on multiple occasions.

Angad and Neha welcomed Mehr in November 2018, six months after their marriage in May that year. On Mehr’s birthday, Neha shared photos from their recent Maldives getaway and wished her with a heartfelt post.

“Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold,” she wrote.

