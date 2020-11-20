Inside Mehr’s birthday bash that Angad Bedi helped Neha Dhupia organise, she tells him ‘you are all I need’

bollywood

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia teamed up to host a fun birthday bash for their daughter, Mehr, who turned two on Wednesday. Neha took to social media to share pictures of the outdoor celebrations, which seemed to have a Mickey Mouse theme. She also thanked Angad for helping her put everything together.

“Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level hundred... and ofcourse getting the birthday party theme just right!!!! @Imangadbedi you are all I need #equalparenting #family #birthday #latepost @BediMehr,” she captioned her Instagram post.

On Mehr’s birthday, Neha shared photos from their recent Maldives getaway and wished her with a heartfelt post. “Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabedi #2yearsold,” she wrote.

Angad also took to Instagram to wish her. “Today at 11:25 am you were born to us..Happy birthday to our baby girl ‘Mehr’ she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. @nehadhupia #satnamwaheguru forever grateful,” he wrote.

Angad and Neha got married in a gurdwara in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Mehr, six months later, in November 2018.

Currently, Neha is seen as a ‘gang leader’ on the adventure reality show Roadies Revolution. She is also busy with her podcast, No Filter Neha, which is back with a new work-from-home edition.

Angad, meanwhile, starred in the recently-released ALT Balaji series titled Mum Bhai. Before that, he was seen in a pivotal role in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

