Roadies Revolution: Angad Bedi reveals Neha Dhupia has serious competition, shares adorable video of ‘new gang leader’

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:06 IST

Neha Dhupia is facing some serious competition from her own daughter, Mehr. Angad Bedi introduced the little one as the new gang leader on adventure reality show Roadies Revolution by sharing an adorable video of her.

In the video, Mehr is seen dragging along a pink suitcase. When Angad asks her where she is off to, she says, “Roadies.” He then asks her who will do her make-up, drawing attention to the little mirror in her hand.

Sharing the video on Instagram reels, Angad wrote, “Navaa gangleader tayaar ho reha ji (The new gang leader is ready)!!! @nehadhupia very serious matter this... #daddysgirl #baby.”

Kubbra Sait and Aparshakti Khurana showered love on the cute clip. One fan predicted that she will be a hit on Roadies. “Areee aag laga degi fir toh (She will slay),” he wrote. “She is a darling @angadbedi and @nehadhupia you guys are lucky to have her in your life!!!,” another commented. “Very cute....all set to accompany mommie on roadies....adorable,” a third wrote.

Recently, Angad and Neha enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Maldives with their daughter and shared a number of pictures from their holiday on Instagram. As their vacation came to an end, he posted photos of them chilling in the pool and wrote, “Thank you @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives for a lovely trip and such warm hospitality. We made some good memories.. until next time.. @nehadhupia #vacation #maldives #family.”

Neha joined Roadies in 2016 and has been a gang leader for five seasons of the show. In 2018, Kashish Thakur Pundir from her gang was the winner of Roadies Xtreme. Before that, Shweta Mehta from her team had won Roadies Rising.

Neha is also busy with her podcast, No Filter Neha, which is back with a new work-from-home edition. Aditya Roy Kapur was the latest guest on the show.

