Neha Dhupia turns emotional as daughter Mehr interrupts Roadies live audition: ‘It’s like she needs me’. Watch

tv

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:16 IST

Challenges of being a working mom turned real for Neha Dhupia who was interrupted by her one-year-old daughter Mehr during a live audition for her reality show, Roadies Revolution. The baby girl not just wanted her badly but also left the actor emotional, who continued saying, “ Mama is coming, mama is coming” to soothe her in the middle of an audition.

Sharing a video proof of her work from experience on Instagram, Neha wrote, “#BUSTED !!! ... #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show ... #roadiesrevolution #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife.”

The video shows Neha and her co-judge Nikhil Chinapa auditioning a contestant who plays a guitar to impress them. While Nikhil is also seen enjoying snacks during the auditions , Neha was photobombed by her daughter who clinged to her to play with her. As the actor tried to send her away and hide her from the camera, the little one went on to pull her earring and dragged her away from the frame. Neha’s husband Angad eventually came to her rescue and took the child away but the baby girl started crying for her mom. A helpless Neha turned emotional and kept on saying, “Mama’s coming, Mama’s coming” to console her. She said while wiping her tears, “It’s like she needs me. I am such a bag of emotions right now.”

Also read: Girija Shankar on playing Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat at age of 28: ‘I trained myself to look straight, was asked to try lenses’

Reacting to Mehr’s arrival during the live audition, Nikhil says in the video, “There’s so much happening in this audition right now - there is music, there is drama, there is action.”

Neha had returned to work just a few weeks after the birth of her daughter last year. On being asked about how she manages work and motherhood, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview , “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more