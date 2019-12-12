e-paper
Dress Diana wore for Travolta dance sells for more than $280,000

A sweeping gown Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at the White House has been bought for more than $280,000 by the charity that looks after her former palace.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:18 IST

Reuters
Diana wore the dress in 1985 at a White House state dinner, where she danced with the “Grease” actor.
Diana wore the dress in 1985 at a White House state dinner, where she danced with the "Grease" actor.
         

A sweeping gown Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at the White House has been bought for more than $280,000 by the charity that looks after her former palace.

The bodiced, off-the-shoudler, midnight blue dress by couturier Victor Edelstein, was put up for sale by London’s Kerry Taylor Auctions on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds ($320,750 - $384,900).

It failed to reach those figures during live bidding, but the charity moved in afterwards.

“It was sold post-auction ... for a hammer price of 220,000 pounds. The seller was delighted as he hoped it would stay in the UK,” the auction house said in a statement.

The charity Historic Royal Palaces - which looks after Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London as well as the public parts of Diana’s former home, Kensington Palace - said on Wednesday it had bought a piece of history.

“Not only is the ‘Travolta’ dress a fantastic example of couture tailoring designed to dazzle on a state occasion, it represents a key moment in the story of twentieth century royal fashion,” Eleri Lynn, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to have acquired this iconic evening gown for the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection - a designated collection of national and international importance - over twenty years since it first left Kensington Palace,” she added.

Diana wore the dress in 1985 at a White House state dinner, where she danced with the “Grease” actor.

Auctioneer Kerry Taylor said the gown had previously been bought in 2013 for 200,000 pounds “by a romantic gentleman who wanted basically to cheer up his wife”.

“But since then it’s spent most of its time locked away in a wardrobe and now as a couple they feel they really want this to go out into the public domain.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

