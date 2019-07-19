India Couture Week 2019: Here is how you can land the coveted front row

While the front row has always been the synonym for power and authority internationally in fashion, in India, it often ends up being an ego salon for social climbers itching to arrive in life, wannabe bloggers and look-at-me socialites. It’s that coveted spot where the powers-that-be decide the direction of fashion and also deduce the merit of a collection. Think caviar-guzzling jet set, seasoned columnists deducing anthropological significance, toffee-nosed label loyalists and hangers-on. So if you want to land this sought-after invite to Fashion Design Council Of India organised India Couture Week in association with Hindustan Times and rub shoulders with the who’s, it could be a quite a task.

* Mr Sunil Sethi, President FDCI and his team

The first and the last word in Indian fashion - the even energetic Mr Sethi and his dynamic team should be your go-to points of contact if you are lusting after the rarefied front row seat. Always affable and attentive, the dapper doyen of the fashion business makes sure that all the guests are seated on their designated spots. Bombarded with request for passes from across the board, Mr Sethi - the Pope of this fashion church, makes sure that each guest is welcomed and ushered in properly and even goes to extent to adding more seating to the front row, if needed. In case, the front row is a tad empty and there’s a possibility of more guests being seated, he graciously offers guests waiting at the venue the cherished and envied FR. So if you’re lucky to get spotted by him waiting at the venue, it could just be your lucky day.

*Be an accredited journalist

The FDCI issues accredits to all the leading publications and digital platforms. The front row seat allotment more often than not is on the basis of merit and the seniority of the journalist. If you’re a legit journalist, columnist or a social commentator then depending on your seniority, experience or influence in fashion, you could be seated right next to the runway. In case you’re not then become best friends with a fashion editor, who almost always get invited by designers with a plus one pass. So in case you have them on your speed dial, start taking them out to lunches and dinners in the run up to the fashion week. It’s safe to assume that they’d pay you back with a front row seat as they flash their Jimmy Choo.

*Be a blogger or an influencer

These days everybody is a blogger and everyone claims to be an influencer so in case you have a well-respected blog or an Instagram account with the who’s who in fashion following, the FR shouldn’t be a hassle. Either get in touch with designers directly or their PR teams and pull some strings. A hint: A series of pre Insta stories and Snapchat videos in the run up the show always helps to land that spot or a dress - whatever you’re aiming for.

*Be the mega couture client

Shop till you drop - that’s the adage. Buying a spare piece here and there doesn’t count. You gotta buy the entire collection or be a high-paying couture client season after season. Internationally, only the secret haute couture junkies were allowed to air-kiss the late Karl Lagerfeld. So if you have a destination wedding coming up, perhaps get the designer to custom-make outfits for the entire family and friends - from brides’ parents to her entourage of boisterous bridesmaids. Once you’ve done that you will land many front row seats for being the die-hard loyalist and patron of the brand. Mind you! A few purchases once in a blue moon doesn’t cut it.

*Know family and friends of the designer

Designers often invite their extended family and friends for the show and more often than not, they are seen standing on the sides clapping and cheering for the collection. So if you know someone related to the family, that’s your catalyst to accelerate you to the front row. Also, if you know the choreographer, make-up artist or model participating, the front row access should be a cakewalk.

