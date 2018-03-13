Kangana Ranaut is total fire in this Michael Kors dress. Here’s how to copy her look
In case you thought a crisp white shirtdress is boring, Kangana Ranaut is here to change your mind. Read on to have a look at the actor’s 100% bombshell ensemble from US designer Michael Kors.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 13, 2018 16:25 IST
We can learn a lot from actor Kangana Ranaut, who consistently serves up sexy looks that have jaws dropping: Floral pantsuit is a thing, airport looks can include sarees, and the like.
But on Sunday, at an event in Jaipur, it was all about a styling lesson from Kangana: How a belt can change your entire look. She made a navy-and-white striped silk-georgette shirtdress from Michael Kors spring 2018 collection oh-so-much-more by cinching it with a navy oversized belt (also by the designer).
The statement piece made a ladylike buttoned-up printed shirtdress edgy and sexy — with the help of her pointy toe ankle boots too. Sassy, Kangana!
Knowing less is sometimes more, she kept her hair accessories minimalist, sans jewellery. Smoky eyes, a nude lip and voluminous curls completed her effortless summer look that gave off retro pin-up vibes.
In case, you thought a crisp white shirtdress was boring, preppy basic, Kangana Ranaut proved otherwise. The shirtdress comes in so many fits and fabrics, and there are plenty of ways to style it.
The ever-flattering design is being reworked into new shapes, from off-the-shoulder to A-line, and adorned with different details, like frills at the hem. So, what are you waiting for, embrace the on-trend silhouette now!
We think a sultry statement belt, like a chunky or braided one, with a striped or even a floral shirtdress could be an easy way to transition from the office to happy hour. Add retro sunglasses, and you’re straight out of the ’70s.
Or update your girlish summery shirt for an outing. Your piece may be roomy and look lovely with a pair of sandals, but slip into wedge heels or pumps and you’ve got a leggy look.
Just mix and match and have fun!
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more