Kareena Kapoor’s Alexander Wang denim wear is perfect for your next outing. Here’s how much it costs

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:05 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and she knows it. The Good Newwz actor who loves casual as much as couture never fails to impress us with her choice of films, opinions and her gorgeous wardrobe. The actor recently joined Instagram and her fans can’t keep calm to see more of her on social media. Be in on-screen or offscreen,Kareena knows what works for and her style appears to be versatile and refreshing be it her choice of clothes, accessories, make-up or hair. One of the significant style icons at present, the Veere Di Wedding actor experiments with newer silhouettes, patterns, cuts and textures.







In a recent outing, she was spotted in a chic Alexander Wang denim wear that features a side panel with the brand name on it. She paired the blue denim with a sleek black top. She kept it minimal in terms of accessories and completed the look with black mesh pumps and a classic handbag. The classic wing worked beautifully for the actor as well as the no make-up refreshing appeal.





The Good Newwz actor who is known to have a fetish for luxury handbags and denim wear, in particular, looked absolutely breathtaking in the Alexander Wang blue denim that costs Rs 23,000. The look is definitely one of the best looks we have seen the diva sport in recent times that works for a day-to-night look.



One can also style the look with a summer jacket on a slightly windy day as well as an oversized denim jacket. If you are more of a maximalist, you can style the look with stack jewellery that features a bit of texture and pop colours.If you are more for colours, replace the black handbag with a colourful oversized tote bag or a sling bag and you are good to go.





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter