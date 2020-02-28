e-paper
Kareena Kapoor Khan debuts on Diet Sabya for rip-off of dark blue Hugo Boss suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan debuts on Diet Sabya for rip-off of dark blue Hugo Boss suit

Diet Sabya posted a collage of Kareena alongside a model walking the ramp is a strikingly similar suit from colour to construction, the suit was from international fashion house Hugo Boss’ 2015 Fall Winter collection.

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Diet Sabya posted a collage of Kareena alongside a model walking the ramp is a strikingly similar suit from colour to construction, the suit was from international fashion house Hugo Boss’ 2015 Fall Winter collection.
(INSTAGRAM)
         

Diet Sabya, the Indian fashion industry’s self-appointed Instagram-based watchdog, spares no one when it comes to plagiarism, and their latest post calls out one of Bollywood’s most stylish divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena has always been a style icon and her unique and versatile style has always been the talk of the town, so we assume there must have been a unanimous gasp when she was featured by the handle. The actor was called out for her dark blue custom-made bandhgala that she was wearing for the promotions of her last Bollywood outing, Good Newwz. Th ensemble was made by ace couturier Raghavendra Rathore. The handle posted a collage of Kareena alongside a model walking the ramp is a strikingly similar suit from colour to construction, the suit was from international fashion house Hugo Boss’ 2015 Fall Winter collection.

 

There’s no denying that Kareena looked great with her soft wavy crop and minimal make-up, and the few additional embellishments in the form of brooches on her bandhgala, but that didn’t stop people from writing comments like, “Look at that construction on the left!!!! .. copy when you can bring that stiffness and style,” and, “The quality of construction, fabric, trims etc. were all brought down a few notches.”

 

Diet Sabya calls out all the ‘gandi’ copies that are often peppered all over Bollywood and the fashion industry. And on Thursday when the item song Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani from Baaghi 3 was released online, viewers and Diet Sabya couldn’t help but notice the jarring similarities between the song and TroyBoi’s song Do You? From the costume, choreography, the sets, lyrics, music and even the colours of the outfits of the background dancers were exactly the same. It was just like the Hindi version of the song, although TroyBoi’s version Do You Love Me is a hit song, the original was sung by the famous Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali. And while the Bollywood version credited Bendali, the video is a total rip-off of TroyBoi’s.

So who should call out who we wonder?

