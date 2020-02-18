Diet Sabya wonders if Ananya Panday’s Filmfare look is a copy of Deepika Padukone’s Giambattista Valli gown

fashion-and-trends

In Bollywood, we see a lot of “inspiration” happening, be it music directors taking inspiration from global musicians, directors ripping off entire scripts without attribution, designers picking up ideas as if they’re flowers in a field. And more recently, even stylists are ripping off entire looks, from other Bollywood celebrities itself! Rakul Preet Singh and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma were recently in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when their stylists took their “inspiration” a little too far and completely ripped off two of Alia Bhatt’s looks. Both the ladies were featured on Diet Sabya, the Indian fashion industry’s self-appointed watchdog, who called both the ladies out for their “gandi” copies. Getting featured on Diet Sabya is as close to career suicide and public shaming as one can get for plagiarism. And the latest to be featured on Diet Sabya’s page is the young starlet, Ananya Panday for her look at the Filmfare Awards 2020. Diet Sabya posted a picture of Ananya in a black embellished off-shoulder crop top with bow sleeves and a huge multi-layered tulle skirt in neon green, alongside a picture of Deepika Padukone in a very similar designed gown in black and baby pink by Giambattista Valli. Diet Sabya said nothing, but posed a question, “Copy or Inspiration?”

Well, ruffles and tulle are having a moment in Bollywood, so it won’t be unusual to see that particular trend take over red carpets time and again. From tiered gowns, cutesy dresses, interesting sleeves and collars, ruffles have been seen on a plethora of celebrities at international film festivals, fashion weeks and celebrity spotting. However, Ananya’s Dean gown from Dylan Parienty’s Luxury21 collection did bear a striking resemblance to Deepika’s black off-shoulder bodice and heavy layers of marshmallow pink tulle by Giambattista Valli at the Jio Mami Film Festival in October last year.

Ananya Panday may have won the debutante award for her role in Student of the Year 2, but she lost the vote on Diet Sabya’s poll, as most people commented, “COPY!” We aren’t denying that she looked good in the outfit, and her slender frame was perfect for the huge tulle skirt.

Model Diandra Soares also commented, “Whyyyyyy do they do this to themselves?!?!” With an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes. And Diet Sabya replied, “Diandra is what we are asking?”

Do you think this is inspiration or blatant copying?

