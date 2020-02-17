Bigg Boss’ Mahira Sharma wears ‘gandi’ rip-off of Alia Bhatt’s dress. Diet Sabya calls her out on public demand

fashion-and-trends

Bigg Boss 13 may have finally come to an end, for this season, but the controversies don’t stop with the contestants of the show. While actor Sidharth Shukla won the show, Twitterati scrambled into two teams, one side supporting Sidharth and the other supporting the runner-up, model Asim Riaz, saying the show was rigged. But they aren’t the only ones in the news for the wrong reasons, former contestant and model Mahira Sharma showed up at the grand finale of Bigg Boss wearing a very poorly constructed Georges Chakra rip-off, and fashion watchdog Diet Sabya couldn’t help but call out her ‘gandi’ copy. The original blush coloured number was worn by actor Alia Bhatt at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2019. What was funnier was that Mahira’s stylist did not only get the rip-off version of Alia’s dress, she also ripped off the styling from head to toe, the hairstyle, make-up and even the accessorizing bore an uncanny similarity to Alia’s look. Wow, talk about no originality!

Earlier it was just designers getting “inspired” by the designs of others, but it seems these days even stylists are scrambling to the profiles of other stylists for “inspiration”, and then just ripping the whole look off.

Mahira’s powder blue number is a design of Sim’s Designer Studio, which is a joint venture of designers Seema Kalavadia and Simmi Bajaj.

Alia may have been the first Bollywood celebrity to wear the gorgeous, but internationally it was first spotted on American model, Carmella Rose who wore it at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019. While Alia’s Georges Chakra outfit had intricate details on the back of her corset and a beautiful neat bow rested gracefully between her shoulders, Mahira’s dress had the most obtuse design and the bow looked like it was tied by a five-year-old. The other fashion faux pas that Mahira’s stylist committed was given her a transparent strapped bra that you could see from a mile away, underwear is meant to be under for a reason!

Diet Sabya uploaded the post writing that they did so on account of popular demand, so we guess many people clocked the blatant plagiarism. Several commented that Mahira did so intentionally as she wanted to get featured on Diet Sabya and get instant fame, while others shamed the lazy styling. Some quoted Mahira’s famous line from Bigg Boss 13, commenting, “Yeh to masla hogaya.” However, the funniest was the fact that many started hash-tagging their comments with #SastiAlia.

Interestingly, Mahira is not the first one to get inspired by Alia’s look, not too long ago we caught Rakul Preet Singh committing a similar sartorial sin. While Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely in her metallic grey Dolly J gown, the similarities between her and Alia Bhatt’s look in a Michael Costello gown not too long ago are like mirror images. And once again, everything from the choice of dress, although a rip-off, to the hairstyle, accessories and make-up were all exactly identical. Stylists, if you don’t have original ideas, at least try to cover your tracks.

Looks like art is dead, what do you think?

