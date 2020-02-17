I am a hidden model: Kareena Kapoor turns showstopper for Amit Aggarwal’s LFW grand finale showcase

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:28 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the original diva of Bollywood, turned showstopper for ace couturier Amit Aggarwal on Sunday night at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, and admitted that she may be a hidden model. The theme of the season was #BetterIn3D, and was all about futuristic fashion. The Delhi-based designer did not fail to disappoint as he presented his elaborate collection which had a range of futuristic designs in metallic hues, and was in perfect sync with the theme. The finale took place in Mumbai’s iconic Mukesh Mills, a favoured shooting location for Bollywood’s filmmakers.

Kareena, who was walking for Amit for the first time, looked gorgeous in a metallic deep emerald green strapless ball gown. The corset was almost heart-shaped with it’s plunging neckline. The outfit was architectured to perfection and featured Amit’s signature polymers that are woven into the fabric to create a 3D effect and a stiffness. Kareena looked gorgeous with her hair slicked back in a tight bun and minimal nude make-up. Kareena said, “I’m wearing Amit for the first time and also one of my favourite colours. He has designed the outfit specifically for me and I feel very alive and sexy tonight. The only one missing from the crowd is my husband (Saif Ai Khan). He should have come because I’m feeling fabulous.”

Kareena also admitted that she feels like she is a hidden model sometimes, “I love walking the ramp. Maybe I’m a hidden model. I get to meet such beautiful designers, wear their clothes, feel so special. I like it and I enjoy working with all of them.”

Kareena Kapoor, left,along with designers Amit Aggarwal ,right walks the ramp to show case the creation during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Sunday. ( PTI )

Talking about Amit’s collection Kareena said, “I think the #BetterIn3D range is quite cool because the colours in the collection this time are that all women can wear. The outfit is also slightly 3D, dramatic and geometrical. It has got a futuristic vibe and I had a great time wearing Amit’s creation.”

While Amit admitted that he didn’t believe anyone but Kareena could have pulled his design off, he said, “I wanted to push it to the next level. As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me. I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became an even more memorable experience.”

Models displays a creation by Amit Aggarwal at the grand finale during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, Sunday. ( AP )

The collection featured edgy, sharply constructed ensembles with intricate patterns in colours including green, mauve, violet, berry, red and silver. The fabrics used to create the highly-structured outfits included chiffon, tulle and organza. Other than the main event, which was the designs, another interesting element of the finale was the 3D projections on the venue’s walls which were in sync with the colour scheme of the edgy collection and made for quite a spectacle.

Lakme Fashion Week is a bi-annual event and completes 20 years this year, Kareena who is the brand ambassador of Lakme has been associated with LFW since the past 11 years. Talking about her association with Lakme, she said, “The brand is synonymous with me. It has added tremendous value to my career, to my brand. As everyone knows, yes, there is no Lakme Fashion Week finale that is complete without me and I take great pride and honour to say that. We’re going to be associated, we are not going anywhere. And yes, I am not going to see you all again next season,” she concluded.

Well, we can’t wait!

(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter