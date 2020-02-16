Filmfare Awards 2020| Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt: Best and worst dressed celebrities

fashion-and-trends

It has been quite an eventful week for Bollywood with multiple fashion shows, events, movie releases and the coveted and looked forward to awards of India, the Filmfare Awards. On Saturday night, the biggies of Bollywood headed to Guwahati in Assam for the 65th Filmfare Awards. Celebrities including Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh were seen dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet of the awards show. While the usual huge flock of celebrities weren’t seen at this year’s awards, on account of multiple fashion weeks like the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour, which is travelling across fours cities in India, and the Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai, those who did show up looked stunning and blew us away with their red carpet looks. Alia Bhatt who was nominated across multiple categories for her role in Gully Boy wore a beautifully draped light pink and pale yellow strapless gown with a thigh-high slit by designer Georges Hobeika. Her hair was gelled back and she sported minimal dewy make-up. She wore strappy silver stilettoes, no jewellery except a few rings completed her minimalistic look.

Ananya Panday won the debutante award for her role in Student of the Year 2, she wore a black bustier-style crop top with diamante embellishments and bows on the sleeves.

Her fluorescent green tulle skirt was huge and looked great on Ananya’s petite, slender frame. Her outfit was by designer Dylan Parienty.

Taapsee Pannu’s outfit was a total scene-stealer, the one-shouldered multi-coloured dress inspired by the Admiral butterfly by Fouad Sarkis was absolutely stunning. Tapsee sported a high ponytail and dramatic eye make-up to complete her look. She looked absolutely stunning.

Urvashi Rautela wore a sizzling red tulle gown with a shimmery red strapless corset, and looked good, which was a surprise as most of her fashionable outings are usually meh!

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in a red gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper as ever in a gorgeous black suit with structured and embellished shoulder pads and totally rocked the look. Also present at the event was Madhuri Dixit Nene, and she looked ethereal as always in a pale peachish-pink gown.

