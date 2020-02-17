e-paper
I don’t think I would walk the runway for anybody else: Sara Ali Khan about Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Love Aaj Kal actor, Sara Ali Khan was seen in the capital recently for the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where she walked for Bollywood favourite designers, and ace couturiers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Delhi
Sara posted this collage of herself from the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla showcase for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and her mother, Amrita Singh wearing an outfit by the designers. They look like mirror images.
Sara posted this collage of herself from the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla showcase for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and her mother, Amrita Singh wearing an outfit by the designers. They look like mirror images.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Love Aaj Kal actor, Sara Ali Khan was seen in the capital recently for the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where she walked for Bollywood favourite designers, and ace couturiers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. In a candid chat , she spoke about fashion, minimalism, her love for cinema, aesthetics and a work-life balance.

How do you feel about your association with the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour?

Sara: I think I am very lucky. It is a big, great and grand event. I am privileged to be able to walk the ramp for people that I trust so much personally, professionally and otherwise.

Q: What is the one thing you’re really proud of?

Sara: I am proud of having a sense of self-explanatory films, and yet being very strong. I love my job, and I like the fact that I am not defined by it. But that doesn’t take away my love or obsession from it.

Q: You have had a series of hit films in your kitty, how do you feel?

Sara: I am privileged, humbled, excited, motivated.

Q: Is it maximalism over minimalism for you?

Sara: Minimalistic is best. I think that one can stand out being who they are. And that’s what it should always be about.

Q: Your mum (Amrita Singh) is close to the designer duo Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla, how does it feel to be their showstopper?

Sara: It is amazing to walk the ramp for them. I don’t think I would walk the runway for anybody else. They are family and the best in the business.

Q: How do you feel about the style and aesthetics of the designer duo?

Sara: It is outstanding. I think the way both of them put together the “avant garde” and the “vintage” is so organic and so true to who they are. It is very exciting for me to walk the runway for them.

Q: Too much paparazzi or too little... what is your preference? How does someone strike a balance?

Sara: It does not matter what my preferences are. I cannot change it. So, the way to strike a balance is to know that it is a part of your job. And don’t let great reviews make you fly too high, also don’t let bad review let you down. You can’t change what it’s gonna be, so why even ask?

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

