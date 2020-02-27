From detox routines to daily yoga practice, Mugdha Godse spills the beans about her fitness regime

fashion-and-trends

With over 101k followers on Instagram, actor-model Mugdha Godse is a fitness inspiration for many. So naturally, a query that comes her way often is, ‘What’s your diet plan?’, or, ‘What’s your fitness mantra?’. And the answer is simple. “I eat right and do yoga,” says Godse, as she lists her daily regime to us. The 33-year-old starts her day with Ashtanga yoga, followed by cardio exercises, such as walking and running, or swimming in the evening. Godse also has a fixed morning ritual that she swears by. “I start my mornings with a shot of turmeric water, which is brewed with ginger, garlic, apple cider vinegar, honey and lemon. It is an immunity booster. After that, I have three glasses of warm water,” she says.

For breakfast, the Fashion (2008) actor usually opts for eggs or any Maharashtrian dish. For lunch, she prefers salads. “My (meal) timings aren’t fixed; it depends on when I’m feeling hungry. For dinner, I can have any dal with rice and multigrain roti. If I’m going out, I prefer soups or salads,” she says.

Being an eggetarian, she prefers to stick with home-made food and follows a detox regimen, including salads and juices, thrice a month.

The actor, however, says she doesn’t believe in intermittent fasting and the fad diets that flood the internet every now and then. Even though these diets are good to reach a certain target, Godse feels they aren’t very healthy and sustainable. “There is a myth that vegetarians don’t have enough nutritional food options. One can have a green smoothie with kale and spinach, flax seeds for Omega 3 and lentils for protein. You don’t need meat. One should also not completely leave dairy (products), according to me. Certain quantity of dairy is important,” suggests Godse.

