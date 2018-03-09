Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari give saree a modish twist. Would you dare to try it?

Among the many reasons why we are big fans of actors Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, the biggest is because they try out all the cool, adventurous trends first. We watch — very carefully — to pull out little tips and inspiration from their styles to apply to our own looks (hello, perfect desk-to-disco Bibhu Mohapatra dress and flared kurta over a floor-sweeping gathered sharara).

So, when with their latest ensembles these celebrity fashionistas demostrated how to give the saree a modern update, we were immediately drawn. Ready to add some (calculated) fashion risks to your ethnic-wear wardrobes and don the coolest contemporary sarees at the next wedding you attend? Let these stylish actors show you how.

Aditi has a habit of taking a classic style and turning it on its head (like the edgy midnight blue, scarlet, gold and lime green regal brocade lehenga from Manish Malhotra she wore at the Virushka reception). And we always end up wanting to copy it immediately. On Thursday, she wore a handwoven pineapple yellow saree at a wedding in Chennai. Giving a modern twist to the sartorial classic, she paired her bright Raw Mango creation with a contrasting sleeveless rama green blouse.

A slightly-messy ponytail, a pair of chandbali earrings from Minerali Store and a tiny bindi added finishing touches to her simple yet high impact look. We can’t wait to see what look the whimsical fashion star pulls off next.

Like Aditi, give the heavy anarkali you were planning to wear to your next daytime wedding function a rest and try a festive, summery silk saree and pair with an on-trend accessory to take you ethnicwear look from hi-hum to fabulous in seconds.

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s elder sister, Karisma, has a talent for making traditional Indian-wear and nearly museum-worthy pieces look elegant, sophisticated, and breathtakingly beautiful. She’s proved time and again that she’s never afraid to take a fashion risk while staying ultra classy and refined.

Her quirky Anamika Khanna saree at an International Women’s Day event on Thursday showed just how she has mastered the art of wearing monochromes packed with contemporary touches. Giving the timeless drape a modern facelift, she added a chic twist with a unique floor-length black printed jacket cinched at the waist by a cream and black beaded belt. Her handwoven ivory saree featured muti-coloured embroidery and a refreshing tassel detail along the border.

Karisma’s look was all about high-contrast colours, in-your-face, funky patterns and consistent quirk pulled off with breathtaking elegance. Her side braid and simple make-up kept the look refined without distracting from the statement saree.

Give Karisma’s walking-work-of-art look a try with a saree with dramatic embroidery, but soften the statement with a monochrome palette and a simple blouse.



If the playful look isn’t for you, start with a feminine saree with a petite pattern and a hint of colour, then add accessories in a similar hue — a belt, jacket or even a jewellery piece. The look is fun, it’s flirty, and it’s ready for a cocktail or nighttime.

So repeat after us: Yes, I can wear sarees. Yes, I can have fun with sarees. No, I am not the wrong shape or size or age for them, and I will stop insisting I am.

