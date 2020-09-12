e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / ‘Laced up and ready to win’: US Senator Kamala Harris looks effortlessly stylish as she rocks canvas shoes

‘Laced up and ready to win’: US Senator Kamala Harris looks effortlessly stylish as she rocks canvas shoes

Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris connects with American youth through relatable fashion and her latest picture, featuring her rocking canvas shoes, is proof.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
US Senator Kamala Harris looks effortlessly stylish as she rocks canvas shoes
US Senator Kamala Harris looks effortlessly stylish as she rocks canvas shoes(Instagram/kamalaharris)
         

Ahead of US Presidential elections, US Senator Kamala Harris is establishing her stylish game in American politics and how. After pussy-bow blouses and classy pantsuits, Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States was seen rocking canvas shoes like nobody.

Too cool for school, the pair of low-rise black Converse Chuck Taylor All Star shoes grabbed all the eyeballs as the politician recently visited Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a campaign. Though are sartorial elegance in a black top teamed with a navy blue blazer and a pair of fitted jeans were enough to win the vote of fashion police, Harris connected more with the American youth through her relatable fashion in the versatile and timeless pair of footwear.

The netizens first gushed over her look when Harris shared a picture featuring her in the semi-formal ensemble. The picture was simply captioned, “Mask up” as the total number of coronavirus cases in US rose to 6.53 million with a death toll recorded at 1,97,421. 

View this post on Instagram

Mask up.

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on

In another video, Harris was seen flaunting her canvas shoes as she exited the plane after landing down in Milwaukee. She captioned the video, “Laced up and ready to win (sic).” 

View this post on Instagram

Laced up and ready to win.

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on

Kamala Harris has been grabbing the headlines off late as Harris is not only the first Black woman who is national representative of a major political party but also the first South Asian-American woman chosen as the vice presidential nominee. In a recent tweet, she held US president Donald Trump accountable for the deaths caused due to the coronavirus and for “purposely downplaying the severity”.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Tripura HC cites poor treatment facility for Covid patients, seek report from government
Tripura HC cites poor treatment facility for Covid patients, seek report from government
Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return
Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return
If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules
If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In