LFW SR19: Suited-booted, flowy and flowery at the fashion week

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 had all the trends that would be in this season. Take a look:

Pantsuits

Designer Sneha Arora’s collection had loose and flowy silhouettes. Pastel hues dominated the collection. Trend takeaway Sneha Arora showcasing pantsuits with a fun and flirty twist got us believing that pantsuits are going to rule 2019 as well.

Dress with boots

Gauri & Nainika unveiled their collection, The Art of Latte, which saw freeflowing silhouettes in shades of red, pink and blushing nudes, interspersed with bold floral prints. High-low dresses with floor sweeping trains, teamed with high boots were a staring style. Trend takeaway Team a printed dress with thigh high boots and a blazer to cut the cold. Go for dramatic eyes to elevate the look.

Oversized sari pins

Designer Varun Bahl debuted his prêt range that included saris, culottes, kurtas and dresses in pastel hues, showing his love for flowers. Trend takeaway Varun Bahl brought those oversized sari pins back. Pallus of georgette and crepe saris pinned with sleeveless blouse are a sight for sore eyes.

Floral bandhgalas

Rohit Bal’s collection titled Guldastah was a tribute to Kashmir. It had long full-flared and anarkali kurtas, stately jackets and quilted boleros. Trend takeaway Rohit Bal’s floral bandhgalas are the gift for men this season. The prints included sunflowers, poppies, tulips and peonies.

Ruffled magic

Gaurav Gupta’s collection, (Un)Folding, saw Lucknowi chikankari, hints of Benarasi brocade and a colour palette, featuring candy yellow, space blue, lavender, sand pink, frost blue and coin grey, that were enhanced by tired ruffles. Trend takeaway Ruffled gowns are the perfect pick for an engagement ceremony. Team them with a straight wet hairdo.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 15:35 IST