LFW SR19: No one rocks desi wear like Sara Ali Khan, say designer-duo Sukriti & Aakriti

Designers Sukriti & Aakriti specialise in designing for the modern bride who nurtures her Bohemian side too. Showcasing their latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019, the designer duo has taken inspiration from the rustic Boutonniere of weddings. The onset of Spring rings bells for floral patterns but this time around, Sukriti & Aakriti has opted for the earthy florals like the rustic shades of oranges and browns instead of the chirpy ones. Their collection is an ethnic take on the current botanical trend.

We spoke with the designer duo as they introduce their designs to the world at LFW SR19. Read on to know what makes this designer duo a hit in the traditional wear space, their favourite celebrities and more.

Your favourite wedding styles for the modern bride. Are they a part of your collections over the years?

Sukriti & Aakriti are known for their shararas and that’s our aim in bridal wear - to ditch lehengas and go for shararas. They’re modern and a lot more comfortable!

Which Bollywood actresses do you love dressing up the most?

Kriti Sanon is our brand muse as she is the epitome of the modern girl of today - independent with great wit and a fashionista.

Sara Ali Khan recently wore a churidaar set designed by you. We want to know how you chose white for her and if you could explain the details on her dupatta that she carried with the suit

No one rocks desi like Sara! Anarkalis with slimmer bottoms would be back this year bringing a refreshing change from the palazzos and pyjamas. Sara wore her anarkali with a churidar. However. the highlight of the outfit was her dupatta. As a brand we believe in beautiful dupattas - it uplifts a simple outfit. Sara’s love for desi wear and the way she carries it makes the outfit an ideal piece for her to wear.

Are ghararas and shararas different, if yes, then how? Do you think this comeback trend is here to stay for good?

A sharara is a pair of loose, flared and wide-legged trousers mostly worn with a straight kurti. Although these days, it’s even worn with anarkali kurtis. On the other hand, a gharara is pair of trousers or pants that are fitted from the waist to the knees. They’re a rage at the moment and it’s definitely here to stay!

Your all-time favourite colour from the pallette and why

We do Ivory beautifully

Tell us more about your latest collection - what is it about, your inspiration, and if it’s most suitable for a beach wedding or is evergreen

The latest collection is called Rustic Boutonniere and will focus on earthy florals instead of the chirpy ones. Colours like a rustic shade of orange prints or a shade of brown comprise earthy shades. In Sukriti and Aakriti’s world, fashion has always been inspired by elements from our surroundings that artists love to experiment with. Botanical prints are one such trend that can trickle down through motifs like flora, fauna, birds, etc. to induce a tropical feeling of spring break.

This season our label has taken the botanical trend for an ethnic spin and used Mogul prints to express its influence through their collection. Not only is this a beautiful culmination have feminine and exotic vibes, but it also possesses the energy to teleport the beholder to a world of balmy weddings. Whether you have plans to attend festivities by day or destination weddings by night, the pieces from the collection ensure you make a statement at every occasion. These mysterious yet rustic and playful textures are curated using botanical prints and gota embroidery to ensure utmost day to night fun and frolic. The techniques used are colorful gota embroideries, prints on mul fabric staying true to our signature Sharara & Ghararas that make it perfect for the bride and her girls to swirl, twirl and dance all night long!

The one piece of jewellery on a bridal trousseau that is your go-to and why

Jhumkis, it adds character to your outfits and is a perfect statement piece for festive wear.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:08 IST