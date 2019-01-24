Luka Chuppi trailer launch event: Kriti Sanon stuns in a green dress with Kartik Aaryan

At the Luka Chuppi trailer launch on Thursday, actor Kriti Sanon opted to stand out in a vibrant green and white printed dress with matching white pumps and metallic jewellery. Kriti joined her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan for the event in Juhu, Mumbai. Green and white are quite the hot match, so if you want to get in on Kriti Sanon’s bold style, do so by wearing a similar printed wrap dress. You can wear it with a blazer and pumps at formal occasions, with strappy metallic sandals on a date or with flats or white sneakers on a weekend brunch with friends and family.

Kriti Sanon kept her make-up minimal and styled her hair in loose waves. Although her nautical bandhini print dress by fashion designer Nupur Kanoi was stunning alone, the highlight of Kriti’s look was her jewellery. She accessorised with lots of delicate, gold pieces, including unusual hoop earrings. For contrast, Kriti kept her wrists clear, only wearing multiple flower-shaped and pearl-encrusted rings on her fingers.

Watch: Kriti Sanon clicked in Luka Chuppi trailer launch

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:07 IST