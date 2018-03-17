Like Kriti Sanon, wear pleated skirt to look polished and practical at the office in summer

We’re forever searching for low-fuss, high-impact outfit ideas. The kind that are super-easy to achieve but look effortlessly cool. And our latest find is a two-item look courtesy Kriti Sanon.

We’re pretty crazy about the actor’s latest ensemble from an event on Thursday — a perfect exercise in bold colour combos and sweet, ladylike pieces. Her classic light blue shirt with maxi collars and long sleeves is the perfect counter to her bright yellow high-waist pleated midi skirt with contrasting topstitching detail and in-seam pockets. Both are from Zara and sell at Rs 3,490 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

But Kriti’s colour play doesn’t stop there. We love that she adds interest with a pair of black buckle pumps. Using accessories, like big hoop earrings, and styling hacks, like folding her shirt’s sleeves up (a timeless tricks that work again and again), Kriti wore a look that works for just about every occasion. Be it a date-night look or a look to pep up your weekend routine.

Kriti’s breezy and pretty skirt and shirt combo also proves that beating the heat and staying work appropriate are never mutually exclusive. Textured messy pony, brown smoky eyes, peachy pink lips completed her polished look.

Altogether, the results hint at that super-polished aesthetic we strive for without feeling stuffy or overworked. Take note: A few bright hues work wonders for your look.

Below are some of the ways you can style a look similar to Kriti’s:

1. For a work-to-drinks look: Pull your shirt off your shoulders and add a red lip.

2. For a no-fail office look: Tuck your shirt in to channel the classic school-uniform vibe and then add brogues and a belt to further the feel.

3. For a casual weekend look: Only fasten two buttons in the middle to create an undone feel and pair with sneakers.

