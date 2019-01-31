Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan prove how the tie-knot trend of the 90s is coming back. See video, pics.

It won’t be a tall claim to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Goddess of fashion and we love her style sense as it evolves year on year. Most of us who have grown up at a time when Kareena had entered Bollywood have probably followed her style evolution closely. From setting goals for an average-sized girl to a benchmark like the first-ever size zero heroine in India, Kareena’s paved the way for other actresses to follow pretty much and yet remained relevant while she owns her sartorial sense so wonderfully. Sara Ali Khan, last seen as Ranveer Singh’s onscreen love interest in Simmba and rocking the fashion in the film, probably comes a close second to Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to being stylish yet comfortable in her own skin. Strangely though, Sara’s fashion is a fine blend of everything Amrita Singh when wearing traditional wear and Kareena Kapoor Khan when sporting western outfits, yet having the individuality one looks for in a popular face on social media and a youth icon of sorts. Just like Kareena, it’s hard not to speak about Sara’s sartorial sense, especially when she manages to stun us every time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose pictures from her holiday with her family before Christmas became a talking point amidst fans and followers, also wore some beautiful outfits that stood out in the South African landscape where they brought Taimur’s second birthday in. One common factor we noticed were the tie-knot tops she was sporting with her attires and rocking them all. A trend that was way popular in the nineties seems to be making a comeback slowly and it isn’t just Kareena who is rocking this look.

Interestingly, it’s not just the ends of shirts one can consider tying into a front or side knot to add to the style quo, but also try this on tee-shirts and smart tops. Here’s a suggestion, wear the tie-knot top with flared pants or a flowy skirt to enhance the look of the attire. Boots or simple sneakers are likely to go well with the look.

Scroll through these pictures and soak in the nostalgia, making a comeback in 2019:





First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:33 IST