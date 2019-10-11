LMIFW SS’20: Yami Gautam, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan turn showstoppers for designers.

fashion-and-trends

Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 Day 2 saw designers namely Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sanjukta Dutta, Yogita Kadam, Priya Machineni, Jenjum Gadi, Munkee.see Munkee.Doo, Anuradha Kuli, Gazal Mishra, Megha Jain, Anju Jain and others participating.

The collections showcased ranged from a heady amalgamation of the poster period of individualistic fashion with today’s anti-conformist dressing; magnificent opulence of Indian architecture; geometric shapes, delicate floral embroidery, tribal colours, motifs art and more.

Sharmila Tagore turns showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore along with actor-author Soha Ali Khan turned showstoppers for designer Sanjukta Dutta at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20. The Bollywood veteran adorned a shaded blue mekhla chador, the traditional Assamese saree, while Soha looked gorgeous in a royal blue lehenga. “Handloom has always been my favourite and I have been wearing it regularly. I have worn mekhala chador in the past too and I have always loved this drape. Today walking for this collection so beautifully designed by Sanjukta has been a pure delight, I wish her the best in helping safeguard the heritage and through her art focusing on the future too,” Sharmila said.

For Sanjukta it was a dream come true to see the veteran actor turning showstopper for her. “It’s a dream come true for me as I got an opportunity to work with Sharmila ji whose songs has been such big influence in my growing up years and Soha as the new generation multi-talented personality is someone who defines the modern age woman for me. I am very happy to have them as my muses for the FDCI spring summer collection,” she said.

Her collection, titled Aakash, was inspired by the infinite sky and the many hues of blue which are put on the mulberry silk with traditional motifs to celebrate the land, which has been rich in its greenery and wildlife.

Yami Gautam turns showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock as they paid homage to the era of the ‘70s. With her hair tied back, Yami looked every bit resplendent in a multi-colour breezy off-shoulder dress. The actor walked the ramp to a live music band playing Maroon5’s smash hit ‘Girls Like You’.

“Wearing their creations and designs is always on the wishlist of everyone. I can say that on behalf of the entire industry. The reason is Falguni and Shane’s creativity, designs and the thought they put into creating them. This is the first time I’m walking for them and I was really excited but also nervous because you don’t want anything to go wrong,” said Yami in the post show conference.

Yami said she felt comfortable in the designer duo’s creation.

The designers unveiled their pret collection at the show revisiting the era of rock-n-roll in 1970s with an added touch of future to their silhouettes. The dresses were adorned with a heavy dose of embellishments, prints and sequence work with a tad bit play of feather work. The duo made a splash with a colour palette that had bold hues like poppy red, twilight purple, moss green, turquoise, Kelly green, and softer tones like those of pool blue, ceramic, mint green and yolk yellow.

Nitin Bal explores dementia through his collection titled Dementia

On the World Mental Health Day, designer Nitin Bal Chauhan made a strong statement as he highlighted the effects of dementia through his collection. The collection presented women’s wear ranging from shorts to gowns with heavy and multi-dimensional embroidery. The couturier also showcased hand-embroidered artworks and jumbled prints that sought to express the mental state of a person suffering from the disorder. Dementia is a disorder that is caused by brain disease or injury. It affects a person’s ability to think and remember.

For the collection, the designer said, he experimented with a lot of materials, including hand spun, waterproof, silk organza and engineered fabrics. The colour palette featured a heavy blend of traditional black and white with an occasional mix of pastel yellow and dull pink thrown in between. “There were prints that said ‘love’ and the word slowly was disappearing as it repeated. Same is with life. People see love disappearing from their lives to the nothingness. But sometimes, from nothingness life emerges.”

Tribal-wear inspiration

Three designer labels from northeast India namely Jenjum Gadi, Munkee.See.Munkee.Doo and Naturally Anuradha showcased motifs, patterns and colours representing tribal wear. Jenjum Gadi’s collection was inspired by tribal colours and motifs art and culture. The menswear label’s specialty lies in conceptual embroidery, texturing and mixing fabric combined with various stitching, draping and layering techniques. And it comprised the line-up presented on the ramp. The collection comprised deconstructed jackets and kurtas, kurtas with trailing sleeves and paired with shorts and blazers with heavy embellishment on sleeves and front, trousers and shirts. The designer used golden sequins, thread and zari work to render tribal and Japanese motifs on the blazers. A small part of the collection was also inspired by kantha.

The designer-duo Teresa and Utsav Pradhan, under their label Munkee.See.Munkee.Doo, presented a collection meant about everyday living. Basic wardrobe essentials were updated and reworked to create maxi dresses, crop tops, skirts and trousers in cotton and linen, inspired by the tribal culture of Manipur.

Designer Anuradha Kuli presented an eclectic collection of 100 percent organic eri silk, paath and muga silk sarees and lehengas on the ramp. The national award-winning designer, who belongs to Dhemaji district in upper Assam, showcased her collection in association with the Craft Council of India. The sarees had miri design, inspired by the Mishing tribe of Assam in varied colours such as orange, cream, black, blue and red with in-house cultivated indigo and turmeric dye.

Apart from the three labels, designer Anjana Bhargava also presented her collection titled Titli. The line-up had happy and easy, breezy silhouettes. She presented trousers, dresses, sheer overlays and cotton jackets in chanderi, soft hand-spun cottons, khadi, linens and silk in kora, nude pink and tangerine colours.

