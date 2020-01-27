Louis Vuitton and NBA announce global partnership; to design case for NBA trophy, clothing range

fashion-and-trends

Fashion label Louis Vuitton has struck a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major men’s professional league. This multi-year partnership makes the French fashion house the first official Trophy Travel Case provider of the NBA. The partnership marks Louis Vuitton’s first and only partnership with a North American sports league, a statement said. The NBA and Louis Vuitton will also work together to co-author stories regarding the trophies and its travel companion.

The bespoke case crafted in the Maison’s historic Asnières Ateliers on the outskirts of Paris, is coated with the brand’s iconic emblem monogram canvas and fitted with traditional brass fixtures. Its interior comprises of a midnight blue velvet fabric, contrasting from its brown exterior and includes two small drawers below the trophy stand.

Louis Vuitton, a popular brand amongst several celebrities in India and abroad is also well-known for its range of leather handbags, priced exorbitantly. The fashion label has in the past worked with tennis and soccer teams in the past (including a soccer-ball shaped bag in 1998) and will be producing a clothing range as well inspired by the league.

The agreement comes amid a drive by Vuitton - the world’s biggest luxury label by sales and the main revenue driver at its French parent group - to woo U.S. shoppers as well as young consumers.

Like movie stars, singers or models, sports stars can also wield an influence in the world of fashion, as fans look to emulate their look or follow their every step on social media, and brands are increasingly trying to court shoppers this way.

The NBA-linked, limited edition range of clothing will be designed by Virgil Abloh (Founder and CEO of Off-White and Artistic Director of menswear at Louis Vuitton). A one-time DJ, Virgil Abloh is credited with making streetwear fashion like hoodies a popular choice in fashion across groups.

In late 2019, Virgil Abloh became fashion’s ‘renaissance man’ through a tie-up with Musee de Louvre (Louvre Museum). The T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies in the collection were adorned with some of Leonardo Da Vinci’s greatest works to mark the 500th anniversary of the Italian artist’s death. The hoodies were seen as a mix of Leonardo male nudes and paintings like ‘Saint Anne’ with the four-arrowed logo of Abloh’s ultra-hip Off-White label.

