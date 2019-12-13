Men, here are 7 winter grooming habits you need to adopt for good skin

fashion-and-trends

Personal grooming is important for both men and women equally. Regular skin care, pedicures, deep cleansing sessions are a few things one should be mindful about.

Let winter be the glorious season it’s meant to be. You can layer up, enjoy the cool and crisp weather, and stay worry-free about any skin-related ordeals. That’s because our skin and body need attention even when the temperature drops. Men’s skin texture is a huge contrast from that of women and hence, added care for skin repair and renewal is imperative. Here are a few easy tips to ensure you don’t slip out of good grooming habits in winter:

Shower: Hot showers feel good and comforting during the winter. For good skin, however, avoid excessive use of hot water on your skin and hair as it is one of the main skin stressors. It strips your skin of its natural oils. Adopt two smart habits to overcome this - switch to a shorter, lukewarm shower and use an organic body wash.

Hydrate: Hydration means more than just using a good moisturiser daily or twice a day - which is important all year long. The best way to stay hydrated is drinking plenty of water. It’s easy to remember to keep sipping water during hot summer days. This, however, is not the case during winters. So be intentional about this habit, keep a track on your water intake, and make sure you stay hydrated. Smartphones also have apps that remind you to drink water regularly.

Nutritious food: Make sure to include nuts, lean meat, egg yolk and green leafy vegetables to your diet to fuel your body system along with all the other rich food winters are often a culprit of.

Winter care lotion/cold cream: A cold cream is extremely important after washing your face in winter. Dry and hard skin leaves the skin exposed and unprotected from the sun, wind and dust which could lead to skin problems.

Sunscreen: The sun’s rays can do plenty of damage to your skin even though it’s cold out. Remember: whenever you’re spending 30 minutes or longer outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen. But for even better results and to save yourself from forgetting this essential skincare habit, its better to just get into the routine of applying it daily notwithstanding any plans (or lack of).

Pedicure: If you think only women need to bother about getting a regular pedicure, here’s a much-needed reality check. Incorporating regular pedicures into your routine is not only relaxing but will also leave you with smooth and nourished skin. Most importantly, they ensure your toenails are cared for and help you avoid the growth of ingrown nails, cracked heels amidst other issues.

Take care of your beard: Don’t leave your beard dry for more than 24 hours. Try clay masks or homemade hydrating masks to keep your skin fresh-looking and healthy. Clean your beard with a beard wash and moisturise it on a regular basis with beard wax or oil. Always use good quality, preferably organic shaving cream and follow it up with an alcohol-free aftershave to prevent irritation - especially when you’re trimming up sensitive areas.

Grooming inputs by Suraj Chaudhari, from Zlade, a one-stop company for men’s grooming products.

